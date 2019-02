HATTEN, Jared Vincent:

We sincerely thank the many people who sent messages of sympathy and support, flowers, meals and baking, both during Jared's illness and on his passing. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you. Your love and kindness has been amazing. We are blessed to be surrounded by your love. Thank you also to those who donated to our chosen charities.

- Peter, Linda and Todd.