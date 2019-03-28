Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jannetje KNOBBEN. View Sign



Jannetje Peternella (Janet):

Janet passed away at Hospice Marlborough on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Gerhard, and devoted mum to her sons Richard and Robert. Beloved Oma to grandsons Sam, Sid and Joe, and granddaughters Marlo and Gwen. Fond mother-in-law to Wilma and Kay, a much loved sister-in-law to Lidy, and Gerhard (deceased), Truus, Ria, Lies (deceased), and Jeroen (deceased). A close aunty to Yvonne, Emily, Michael, Ronald, and Annette (deceased). Janet will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Hospice Marlborough and may be sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. Messages may be sent to the Knobben Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A private service for Janet has been held.







Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2019

