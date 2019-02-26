|
HORAN,
Jan (Janis):
Sadly one year ago today you left us (8.04am
26th February 2018)
Life will never be the same without you.
An adored and loved wife, mum and nana.
We find the strength everyday to carry on without you knowing you are looking over us all
Forever in our thoughts and hearts
Kevin, Sean and Jacs,
Ange and Ian,
Mike and Jen, and of course your beautiful grandchildren xx
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019