STRAHL, Janice Mary (Jan):
It is with great sadness that we advise our mother Jan died peacefully at Somervale Retirement Home on 14 June 2019. Jan was dearly loved by her late husband Russell Strahl, and was a dearly loved mother and mother-in-law, a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. Jan was also a dear friend to many. In accordance with her wishes Jan was privately cremated today. The family are holding a memorial service to celebrate Jan's life at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Monday 22 July at 3.00pm. We invite you to join us on this date. Messages to The Strahl family, c/o Elliotts, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019