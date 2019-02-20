BROWNE, Janice Mary:
Unexpectedly at her home on 17 February 2019, in her 81st year. Much loved wife of the late Kevin, and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Cherylynn & David, Wayne & Linda, Blair & Joanne, and Nigel & Angela. Devoted Nana of Daniel, Toni & Jules, Aimee, Beth, Cameron, Reece, Callum, Emma, Sophie, Reed, Joel and Leena, and great-Nana of Mackenzie and Astrid.
"Jesus I trust in you"
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janice to the Golder Homestead Museum Society Inc would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Rosary will be recited in the Church of Our Lady of Grace, cnr Fergusson Drive and Palmer Crescent, Heretaunga, on Sunday, 24 February 2019, at 7.00pm. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the above Church on Monday, 25 February 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019