Janice BROWNE

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "To our Browne cousins. You must be still in shock at your..."
    - Barbara Regan/Browne
  • "Condolences to The Browne family. Eternal rest give unto..."
    - Irene Levangie
  • "To our cousins, we are deeply shocked and sad to hear our..."
    - Melanie Lambert/Browne

BROWNE, Janice Mary:
Unexpectedly at her home on 17 February 2019, in her 81st year. Much loved wife of the late Kevin, and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Cherylynn & David, Wayne & Linda, Blair & Joanne, and Nigel & Angela. Devoted Nana of Daniel, Toni & Jules, Aimee, Beth, Cameron, Reece, Callum, Emma, Sophie, Reed, Joel and Leena, and great-Nana of Mackenzie and Astrid.
"Jesus I trust in you"
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janice to the Golder Homestead Museum Society Inc would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Rosary will be recited in the Church of Our Lady of Grace, cnr Fergusson Drive and Palmer Crescent, Heretaunga, on Sunday, 24 February 2019, at 7.00pm. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the above Church on Monday, 25 February 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Requiescat in Pace

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.