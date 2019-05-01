WHITTAKER,
Janet Margaret (nee Elliott):
Of Waikanae. Died 27 April 2019 at Te Hopai, Wellington, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob) Whittaker, mother and mother-in-law of John, Tim & Christine, David & Robyn, Mark & Sarah. Cherished Nana to Amy, Nicholas, Laura, Sheldon, Matthew and Ben. Loved great-grandmother of Connor & Arlo. Beloved sister of Bill Elliott (deceased). Sincere thanks to the wonderful caregivers and nursing staff at Te Hopai Wellington and also Parkwood Village, Waikanae. Messages and tributes can be left at http://deaths.dompost.co.nz/obituaries/dominion-post-nz/Janet's funeral service will be held in the Waikanae Presbyterian Church, 43 Ngaio Road, Waikanae, on Friday 3 May at 1.30pm, followed by afternoon tea in the Church Hall.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019