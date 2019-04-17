Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet HALL. View Sign



Janet Rose Stewart (Jenny):

On April 15th 2019. Much loved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Julia, Sally and James. Loved mother-in-law of Sarah and the late Christopher. Devoted grandmother of Katie, Georgie, Dan, Sam, Annabel and Sophie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 7442, Wellington South 6242. A private service will be held next week followed by a cremation. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at the Wellington Club, Level 4/88 The Terrace, Wellington, on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 2.30pm.







Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

