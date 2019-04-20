Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janek BANAS. View Sign



12.12.1934 - 17.04.2019

Beloved husband of Danuta (dec), and father to Ala, John, Mark, Greg and Liz. Dziadzi to Jordan, Tyler, Shelby, Josh, Amy, Cara, Gabrielle, Jamieson and Reuben. Father-in-law to Greg, Piero and Suzanne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Foundation, C/- PO Box 17-160, Greenlane, Auckland 1546.

Best dad in the world,

with such a loving heart,

and kind friend. We are all

so very lucky to have had you

and the angels have you now.

Friends may visit Janek in Cornwall Manor, Cnr of Knights Rd & Cornwall Street, on Saturday (today) and Sunday between the hours of 8.30am and 4.30pm. A Mass and funeral for Janek will be held in Ss Peters and Paul's Catholic Church, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, 23 April, at 11.00am. Please join us afterward for a cup of tea. A final farewell will be held at Makara Cemetery at 2.00pm.







