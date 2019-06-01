HURIWAI KOUKA,
Jane (Hine):
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on May 30, 2019, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of Joseph (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joseph & Trish, Mary-Jane & Roderick, Manuriki (dec), Gracie (dec). Loved Nana and great-Nana to her many Mokopuna. A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held in Hinerupe Marae Te Araroa, East Cape, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 10.00am. Messages may be sent to "the Huriwai Kouka Family", c/ P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019