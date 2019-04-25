HUNTER, Jane Frances

(nee Cunninghame):

On 23 April 2019 in Hawke's Bay, as the result of an accident. Loved wife of James. Loved daughter of the late Rex and Angela Cunninghame, and sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Jan, Charlotte and Jeremy. Loved daughter-in-law of Gretchen and the late John, and sister-in-law of Simon, Sarah and Erolia, Fiona and John. Loved aunt of William, Frances, Harriet, Duncan, Eva, Harry, Tom and Molly, Hugo and James.

Always incredibly positive, energetic and kind.

A service for Jane will be held in St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North, on Monday, 29 April at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.

C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd

FDANZ Waipukurau



