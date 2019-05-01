WINDSOR,
James Martin (Jim):
(Royal Navy KX664027) Passed away peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital on Sunday, 28 April 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved by his wife Sheila and much-loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Sue, John (dec) and Genevieve, Peter, Jocelyn, and Stephen. Loved grandad of Joseph, Bree, Lucy, Sammie, Lexi, Tessa, Bryan and his great-grandson Levi. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Hopai Home and Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages can be sent via Jim's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at the Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday, 7 May 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery for interment.
Published in Dominion Post from May 1 to May 4, 2019