WHITE,

James Graham (Graham):

Died peacefully at Wellington Hospital MAPU Unit, on Monday 15th April, aged 93. Beloved husband of Mary White for over 68 years, who died 10 days earlier. Graham was son of the late Harold Temple White and Edna Lucie Crabb. Brother of Randall, Patricia, and Judith (all dec), and Harold. Half-brother of Douglas and Elgar (both dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Philip White and Anne O'Connell (Waikanae), Michael White and PeiJi Gu (Sydney), Elizabeth and Brendon Gibson (Tawa, Wellington), Richard and Lynne White (Wellington), David and Isabelle White (Hamilton), John White and Tracy Berghan (Wellington) and Ruth White (Melbourne). Adored "Batman" to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved by wider family. Music teacher, sports lover, loyal friend to many, and a gentleman. Requiem Mass to celebrate Graham's life will be held at St Anne's Catholic Church, Emmett Street, Newtown, Wellington, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday 17th April. Very many thanks to the staff at MAPU for their beautiful caring for Graham during his recent stay there. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Society of St Vincent de Paul Society New Zealand.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



