SCOTT, James Gordon:

(92 years young). Jim died peacefully on Thursday, 23 May 2019, embraced by his loving whanau - Loraine his devoted wife of 71 years, Debbi & Paihau, Marilyn & John, Stephen & Moira, Donna & Stephen, Craig & Tracey. Jim was also dearly loved by his grandchildren, their partners and families. We, as a family, want to express our deepest gratitude to Nidha and her team at Graceland's who showed Jim such love and care in the final few months of his life and the community carers who, prior to that, helped us keep Jim at home for as long as possible. Jim will be at 211 St Leonard's Avenue, Hastings, until his farewell service. All who loved him are welcome to visit. Farewell Service to be held on Tuesday 28 May at 11.00am at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road.

"Still to us at twilight comes Love's old song"






