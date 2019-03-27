SCOBIE, James R. A:
|
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 24 March 2019; aged 78. Loved son of the late Isa and Bill Scobie. Loved brother of the late Margaret Will (nee Scobie) and Shirley Wilson (nee Scobie). Loved uncle of Elizabeth Will, the late David Will, Christine Wilton, Di Moreira and Paul Will. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday 29 March at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. No flowers, weeping or wailing, please.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019