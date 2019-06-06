PAAKA, James Charles
(Jimmy, Jim):
Passed away on Monday, 3 June 2019, at Lower Hutt Hospital. Loved eldest son of Pehimana (Percy) & Wikitoria (Kuia) Paaka. He loved his only son Grant and daughter-in-law Kiri. He adored his mokopuna Gianni, Olivia, Hunter, Lincoln, Boston, Nova-Li and Mila. Much loved by his brother and sisters. Cherished by his nieces and nephews. Jimmy will lay in state at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 42-50 Burden Ave, Wainuiomata, until his Funeral service on Friday, 7th June 2019, at 11.00am, at Haven Falls Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a private cremation at Karori.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wainuiomata
0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2019