James NEWTON

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace uncle Pinto, may your wairua be at ease...."
    - Reggae Bristowe
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

NEWTON, James Te Otimi:
Formerly of Otorohanga & Lower Hutt on 7 June 2019, after a period of ill-health at Hutt Hospital. In his 80th year, Jim was the oldest son of Wally and Dovey and one of 13 siblings. Jim was the much loved husband of Merle for 57 years, cherished father of Troy, proud Koro to Suzannah, Tabitha, Christabel, Tobias, Demelza, Sofia and Luka and a great-grandfather to Lincoln. A service for Jim will be held on Friday 14 June at 11am in the chapel of Gee and Hickton's Cornwall St premises in Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.