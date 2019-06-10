NEWTON, James Te Otimi:
Formerly of Otorohanga & Lower Hutt on 7 June 2019, after a period of ill-health at Hutt Hospital. In his 80th year, Jim was the oldest son of Wally and Dovey and one of 13 siblings. Jim was the much loved husband of Merle for 57 years, cherished father of Troy, proud Koro to Suzannah, Tabitha, Christabel, Tobias, Demelza, Sofia and Luka and a great-grandfather to Lincoln. A service for Jim will be held on Friday 14 June at 11am in the chapel of Gee and Hickton's Cornwall St premises in Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019