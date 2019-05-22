LEACH,
James Patrick (Jim):
On Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at home. Dearly loved husband of Nina, and much loved dad of Barnaby and the late Dominic. Loved father-in-law of Sarah, and adored Grumpy of Gabriella, Genevieve and Archie. Friend of Kimberley, Mat and Poppy-Rose. Brother of Peter and the late Mary. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Leach family' may be placed in Jim's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service for Jim will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 3 Childers Tce, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Saturday, May 25th, 2019, at 1.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 22 to May 23, 2019