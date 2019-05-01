HINTON, James Brian:
Brian passed away peacefully with Hazel by his side on Sunday 28th April. He was in his 93rd year and was the loved husband of Hazel for 68 years. A great innings all round Brian. Loved son of the late Jim and Eve Hinton. Loved father and father-in-law of Wendy & Charles, Carol, Claire & William, Geoff & Nicola and loved brother of Joan. Loved Grandad of Guy, Julia, Georgia, Hannah and Zoe. Proud Old Boy of Waitaki Boys High School.
Quanti est sapere
The family would like to say a special thanks to all the carers at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village who took care of Brian. The love and empathy you showed to Brian and our family was truly awesome. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. A service for Brian will be held on Thursday 2nd May at 2.00pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Messages to 43 Glenroy Park Drive, Invercargill.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019