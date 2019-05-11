HEWITT,

James Victor (Jim):

Passed away on Wednesday, 8 May 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband to Yvonne. Much loved father and father-in-law to Dean, Todd and Tania, and Mark. Loved stepdad and mate to Eion, and Chris. Loved grandad to Shayne, Chantel, and Haylee. A much loved brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Special thanks to Longview Home, Tawa and the Mary Potter Hospice for their loving care and support to Jim and Yvonne. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Beachside Church, 6 Ulric Street, Plimmerton, on Monday, 13 May 2019, commencing at 2.30pm.





