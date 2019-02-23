Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James GOULD. View Sign



James Preston (Jim):

7 April 1942 -

18 February 2019

Aged 76 years. Passed away at Mary Potter Hospice Wellington after a brave battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved father of Lisa, Leanne and Serena. Cherished grandad of Bradley, Logan, Samantha, Alixandria, Liam, Riley & Daneeka. Husband of Cathy for many years, and father in-law of Stan & Darryl. Treasured son of Winifred & the late James Gould, and loved older brother of the late John Gould and the late Susan Garrood. Heartfelt thanks go out to the fabulous staff at Mary Potter Hospice for the wonderful care and support they gave Jim and the family in his final few weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to 48 Mein Street, Newtown. Messages can also be sent care of Ninness Funeral Home, PO Box 50 347, Porirua. Jim's service will be held at 11.00am, on Tuesday 26 February, at Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, followed by a private cremation.







Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 23, 2019

