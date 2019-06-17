FORREST,
James Hardie (Jim):
A true legend of a
Funeral Director.
On 13 June 2019 very peacefully at Jane Winstone Home, aged 83 years. Adored husband and best friend of Jenny. Very dearly loved Dad and friend & father-in-law to Kim & Cliff Posner, Jimmy & Mel. Much loved and adored Grandad of Cameron, Christina, Katie; Demi Mae and her little brother due in 8 weeks. Much loved step-dad of Belinda & Pip, and very much loved Poppa Jim of Keelan & Kayleigh, Jayden & Grace.
'To be born a Gentleman
is a privilege,
to die a Gentleman is an honour.'
Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Jim's wonderful life in the Chapel he designed and built, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday 18 June 2019 at 1.30pm. All messages C/- Forrest Family, PO Box 341, Wanganui.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019