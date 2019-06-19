EVANS, James Albert (Jim):

Born 14th December 1940. Died tragically on Friday 14th June 2019. Cherished husband of Sheila, father of Michael and Robyn, father-in-law of Kate and Ian. Stepfather of Julia and Ben, Simon and Jayne. Grandfather of Nicholas, Mikayla, Jason, Devon, Mathew, Richard, Rebecca and Connor. Great-grandfather of Travis, Wolfe and Jagger. A farewell and commemoration of Jim's life will be held at the Mercury Bay Aero Club, South Highway, Whitianga, on Monday 24th June, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In preference to flowers, a donation to the 'Mercury Bay Area School Aviation Trust' would be greatly appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to: 20 South Highway, Whitianga 3510. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the NZ Rescue Co-ordination Centre, and to the Police, who tirelessly worked and gave so much of themselves.





