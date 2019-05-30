ELLIS, James Philip (Jim):
Service No. 18462, 161 Bty Vietnam Veteran; also, RNZN Jasa Malaysia. Of Levin; formerly of Hawkes Bay. Died in Levin on Tuesday 28th May 2019, aged 72 years. So dearly loved husband of Megan, and beautiful, clever dad of Tanya and the late Mark. Megan and Tanya wish to thank Nisha and the staff for the care and respect given to Jim in his time at Millvale House, Levin. Friends are invited to attend Jim's farewell service at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent c/- I.C. Mark Ltd, 547 Queen Street East, Levin.
"We will remember him"
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2019