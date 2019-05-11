ELLIS,
James Alexander (Jim):
Of Paraparaumu. Suddenly at home on Monday 6 May 2019. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of the late Edith & Alex, and loved brother of Muriel. A service to farewell Jim will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019