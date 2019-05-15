Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James DRUMMOND. View Sign Death Notice



James Henderson (Jim):

QSM

22.3.1922 - 12.5.2019

A true gentleman and inspiration too many, Jim passed away peacefully with his family at home. Loved husband of May, loving father of Lynn and Stuart, Bev and Perry, and Rick and Janette. Dearly loved Grandad and mentor to Paul and Love, Erin and Andrew, Matthew and Harim, Ben and Rebecca, Alanna and Connor, Josh and Mel, Joshua and Lily. A remarkable Great-Grandad to Michael, Emma, Sam, Ollie, Ainsley and the impending arrival of James and Zoe. Chosen Grandad to Betty Jordyn, Maddie Robbie and Zoe. Extended whanau to Colleen and family. Messages to 'the Drummond family' may be left in Jim's tribute book at







