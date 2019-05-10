BAKER,
James Anthony (Tony):
Passed away on 9 May 2019, aged 78 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Diane and the late Fred, Mike and Fern. Loved uncle of Stephen, Wayne, Mark and Shannon. Much loved and missed by all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 7123, Wellington or left in Tony's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A service for Tony will be held at St Hilda's Anglican Church, The Parade, Island Bay, on Monday 13 May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 10, 2019