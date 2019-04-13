Jacqueline MCPHAIL

McPHAIL, Jacqueline Helen:
On 6th April 2019, at Auckland Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved by husband Donald, daughter Stephanie and the late Andrew, and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Warwick and Veronica. A private service has been held as she requested. As a tribute to Jacqui, a donation to the Auckland City Mission would be appreciated.

