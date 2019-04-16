WATTS, Jack Ridley:
On Monday 15 April 2019, passed away at the Shona McFarlane Retirement Village, aged 94 years. Dedicated husband to the late Carol. Loving father and father-in-law to Annetta & Tony, Christina & Mike, Sandy & Andy, and Andrew & Ingrid. Much adored Papa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to the caring staff of Shona McFarlane Retirement Village for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Watts family may be placed in Jack's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to P O Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Jack's funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 61 Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt on Thursday 18th April 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019