LESLIE, Jack:
Sue, Helen & Kerry, Ernie & Karen, and families, have been overwhelmed by the love and support received over recent weeks, from the time of Jack's illness and death. The cards and messages received have been so numerous it's almost impossible for us to acknowledge everyone individually, and we ask friends and colleagues to accept this as a personal acknowledgement. We also want to thank Dr Tralee Sugrue, staff of Wellington Hospital, and Wellington Free Ambulance, for their amazing kindness and care.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019