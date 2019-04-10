LEONG, Jack:
Passed away peacefully on 5th April 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Moy; loving father and father-in-law to Cliff & Anita, and David. Beloved and devoted grandfather to Stacey, Cate and Jack. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, the Tung Jung Association and the Seyip Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Leong family may be left in Jack's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Jack will be held at Miramar Uniting Church, corner of Hobart Street & Devonshire Road, Miramar, on Friday 12th April at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019