Jack LEONG

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to Aunty Moy Cliff David and families From..."
    - Alex and Bev Wong
  • "Sending deepest sympathy to the family."
    - Janet Wong

LEONG, Jack:
Passed away peacefully on 5th April 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Moy; loving father and father-in-law to Cliff & Anita, and David. Beloved and devoted grandfather to Stacey, Cate and Jack. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, the Tung Jung Association and the Seyip Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Leong family may be left in Jack's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Jack will be held at Miramar Uniting Church, corner of Hobart Street & Devonshire Road, Miramar, on Friday 12th April at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.