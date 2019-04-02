KINGDOM, Jack
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack KINGDOM.
(John William):
Died peacefully late on Saturday 30 March 2019. Beloved husband to the late Shirley Marion Kingdom. Much loved father and father-in-law to Paul and Bronwyn Kingdom, Carolyn and Rota Te Maipi, and Nicola and Kyle Russell. Much loved grandfather to Megan Kingdom, and Zachery, Joshua, Clayton, Mason and Riley Te Maipi. Special thanks to the staff of Village at the Park for their care and support of Jack. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Kingdom family may be left in Jack's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Thursday 4 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2019