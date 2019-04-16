AUGUST, Jack:

On Monday, April 15, 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Beryl. Father and father-in-law of Paul and Mary, John, Diane, Mark, Rachael and Paul Jones. Granddad to his eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A special friend to Norma. Messages C/- The August Family, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Manawatu may be left at the church. A service for Jack will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 1.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019