WATSON, Ivy Eileen:
Formerly of Pahiatua. Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the Brightwater Rest Home on Wednesday 8th May 2019, aged 98 years young. Dearly loved wife and pal of the late Cliff. Precious and so loved mum and mum-in-law to Vivian (Wattie) (dec); Doug and Carol (dec); Beveley and the late Ian Hunt; Jeff and Cheryl. Loved nana of Leon; Pamela (dec); Stuart; Gavin; Joanne; Gary; Rochelle; Conrad; Nicola; Sheree; and Danielle, and great-nana of 18, and great-great-nana of 2. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brightwater Home for the care and compassion to our mum. A service for Ivy will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 14 May 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Watson family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post from May 10 to May 11, 2019