HOLT, Ivy May:
Passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim. In her 91st year. Loved and adored wife of the late Gordon (Cliff), loved mother and mother-in-law of Mandy and Alistair Mitchell, and Dawn and Graham Rous. Adored grandma and grandma-in-law of Brodie and Natalie, and Lauren and Sam; great-grandma of Maddie.
Together again.
A special thank you to Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their care and support of Ivy and her family. Messages may be sent to the Holt Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A private cremation for Ivy has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later time, details to be advised.


Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019
