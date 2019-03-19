COURTNEY-O'CONNOR,
Ivy Mary:
Wife of Des (dec), mother of Vaughan & Darryl, mother-in-law of Ann Whitelock, grandmother of Blair & Kate, Rowan & Edwina, Craig & Leanne, Leigh & Stephen and Dean & Shine, and great-grandmother of Maya, Amelia, Charlotte, Jacob and Caleb. Ivy passed away at Charles Fleming, Waikanae, on 15 March 2019, at age 104. In accordance with Ivy's wishes a private family service has been held and a memorial celebration of her life will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2019