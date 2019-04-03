STEED, Isabella May (Bella):
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 1 April 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother of Lynn, Michael, Gerald and Belinda. Dearly loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care and support of Bella. In lieu of flowers donations to The Salvation Army or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Bella's funeral service will be held at The Salvation Army, 695 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday 5 April at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019