Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabella STEED. View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 1 April 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother of Lynn, Michael, Gerald and Belinda. Dearly loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care and support of Bella. In lieu of flowers donations to The Salvation Army or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Bella's funeral service will be held at The Salvation Army, 695 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday 5 April at 11.00am.







STEED, Isabella May (Bella):Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 1 April 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother of Lynn, Michael, Gerald and Belinda. Dearly loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care and support of Bella. In lieu of flowers donations to The Salvation Army or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Bella's funeral service will be held at The Salvation Army, 695 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday 5 April at 11.00am. Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers