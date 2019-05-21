HOOD,
Irma Madge (nee Morison):
Born in Greytown on May 19, 1932, passed away on May 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late George Hood, married 62 years. Loving mother of Mervyn, Christine, Stephen, Richard, Julie, Lyndal and their partners and adored Grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of Noeline and the late Max, Myra and Bruce. Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Waiheke Island. Irma's service has been held. All correspondence to 32 Kennedy Point Rd, Surfdale, Waiheke Island 1081, 09-3726537 [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 21, 2019