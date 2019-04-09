LEE, Iris May:
Peacefully at Vincentian Home, Berhampore, on Sunday, 7 April 2019. Beloved wife of John, and loved mother of Neil and Alison. Special thanks to the staff of Irwell and Vincentian Homes for their kindness and care of Iris. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ Inc. would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Lee Family' may be left in Iris's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Iris will be held at the Harbour City Crematorium Chapel, 56 Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, on Wednesday, 10 April at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2019