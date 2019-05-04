KERSHAW, Ineke (Pyle):
30.04.2019
Martinborough. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a long-fought battle with cancer, aged 64. Much loved wife to David, mother to Heath and Rachel, Conor and Philippa, Marijke and Edward, and Arnaud and Iris. Daughter to Nick and the late Toni, sister to Eric and grandmother (Omi) to Luella, Willow, Mae, Frieda and Nicolas. There will be a celebration of Ineke's life held at the Martinborough Town Hall on Wednesday 8th May at 2.00pm. The families wish, in lieu of flowers or koha, that donations are made to the Aorangi Restoration Trust www.aorangitrust.org.nz Black attire is not obligatory for the service. Ineke wishes it to be a colourful event.
