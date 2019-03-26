WEEPU, Ihaia (Bill, Billy):
Left us on March 26, 2018, to be with his grandparents, Ema and Ihaia (Dick) Webb, Ihaia (Bill) and Cath Weepu, Moko and Martha Lui. Dearly loved eldest son of Eli and Te Whe (Taffy) Weepu, a loved brother and brother-in-law of Kela & Tony, Maui & Christine, Ema & Graeme, Tangi, Irai, Caterena and Naomi. Loved and respected by his 26 nieces and nephews. Our hearts were broken one year ago today when the first link in our family chain was broken.
Wishing today as, we did then, that God could have spared you, so we could have shared more years together.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2019