IRVING, Ida Maureen:
Passed peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village in Lower Hutt on 15 April 2019, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Ian Irving, and sister of the late Gloria Prowse. Favourite aunty of Chris, Richard, Robert, Rodney, and Daryl Prowse. A service for Maureen will be held at the Catholic Church of St Peter & Paul, 29 Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Wednesday 24th April at 11.00am, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. All are welcome to celebrate Maureen's wonderful life.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019