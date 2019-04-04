WRIGHT, Ian David:
|
On April 2, 2019 peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 89 years. Devoted husband of Judy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alison Wright and Ian Sindlen; Jan and Paul McMullen. Loved Poppa of Kate, Jack and Ed. All messages C/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in the Deer Stalkers Hall, Parkvale, corner of Para & Moreton Roads, Carterton, on Saturday, April 6 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2019