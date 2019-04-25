STEWART,
Ian Lachlan Gordon:
Passed away peacefully on 22 April 2019, at 96 years old. Loved husband of Heather (Childs) and father of Alastair (Claire), David (Angela) and Ian (Mary). Grandfather of Sacha, Stephanie, Paul, Matthew, Adam, Gabrielle, Isabel, Simon and Nicky, and great-grandfather of Tristan and Alice. Brother of Joan, Gordon, Sheila (all deceased) and Phyllis. Special thanks to the staff at Bob Scott Retirement Village for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please, donate to the hospice of your choice. Messages may be placed in our father's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to the "Stewart Family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for our dear father will be held at St Ninians Uniting Church, 208 Karori Road, Wellington, on Monday 29 April 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment in a Servicemen's plot at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2019