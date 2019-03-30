MILLER, Ian:
Passed away peacefully on 28 March 2019 at Te Hopai Hospital. Loved husband of the late Glenys. Loved dad of Tracey and Fred, and much loved grandad of Joshua and Kate. Messages to the family can be left in Ian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- of PO Box 7123, Wellington. In lieu of flowers donations are gratefully received for Alzheimers NZ and may be left at the service. A funeral will be held at the Wellington South Baptist Church, 284 The Parade, Island Bay, on Tuesday 2 April, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019