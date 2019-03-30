Ian MILLER

  • "sorry to hear that Uncle Ian has passed away, I can..."
    - Lynette Shearer
  • "Dear Tracey and family. So sorry to hear of Uncle Ian's..."
    - Gillian Shaw (nee Webster)
  • "Sorry to hear the sad news cousin Tracy. I remember Ian as..."
    - Paul Webster
  • "A trophy of God,s love and grace. A wonderful..."
    - Peter Harris

MILLER, Ian:
Passed away peacefully on 28 March 2019 at Te Hopai Hospital. Loved husband of the late Glenys. Loved dad of Tracey and Fred, and much loved grandad of Joshua and Kate. Messages to the family can be left in Ian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- of PO Box 7123, Wellington. In lieu of flowers donations are gratefully received for Alzheimers NZ and may be left at the service. A funeral will be held at the Wellington South Baptist Church, 284 The Parade, Island Bay, on Tuesday 2 April, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019
