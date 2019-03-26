McLEOD, Ian George:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian MCLEOD.
Formerly of Morrinsville. On March 24, 2019, peacefully at Charles Fleming Village, Waikanae. Dearly loved husband of Diann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Catherine and Paul Engle, Andrew & Suzanne. Loved grandad of Sarah, Jesse and Clare.
Rest in Peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation, PO Box 7302, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of Our Lady of Fatima, Parata St Waikanae on Thursday, March 28, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Messages to the McLeod family PO Box 300 Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019