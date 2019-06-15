MACKIE, Ian Valentine:
On 11 June 2019, aged 83 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Leanne, Karen & Ross, Annette & Paul. Much loved grandfather of Campbell & Kendra, Daniel & Emily, Hannah & Jacob. Messages to Ian's family may be posted to P O Box 44 - 176, Lower Hutt 5040. Ian's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt on Monday 17 June at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Will be sadly missed and forever remembered.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019