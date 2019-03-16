Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian MACARTHUR. View Sign

MacARTHUR, Ian Graham:

Peacefully on March 14, 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosalind, and the late Betty. Loved brother of Alistair. Adored and respected father and father-in-law of Jackie and Rob, Margaret and Glenn, and Malcolm (dec). Treasured 'Gramps' of Luke, Amy, Libby, Joshua, and Jacob.

With loving memories,

rest in peace.

A celebration of Ian's life will be held at at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Freemason Charity would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'MacArthur Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





