LOWE, Ian Cyril:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian LOWE.
Cyril passed away peacefully on 16th March 2019, at Tauranga Hospital, with family at his side; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pauline. Loving and caring Dad of Christine and Dave (Queensland), Murray and Cheryl. Proud Grandad of Jarrod, Elly, Tayla and Josh. Loved brother of the late Evelyn, Phyllis and Edna. Cyril's funeral service will be held at Elliotts' Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Thursday, March 21st at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2019