|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian LAWRENCE.
LAWRENCE,
Ian William LLB CBE:
Friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of the life of our former Mayor; to be held on Thursday 4 April at 4pm, at the synagogue, Wellington Jewish Community Centre, 80 Webb Street, Te Aro, Wellington. Light refreshments will follow the service. Men, please wear a head covering. Kindly note that photo ID may be requested.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019