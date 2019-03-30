Ian LAWRENCE

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian LAWRENCE.


LAWRENCE,
Ian William LLB CBE:
Friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of the life of our former Mayor; to be held on Thursday 4 April at 4pm, at the synagogue, Wellington Jewish Community Centre, 80 Webb Street, Te Aro, Wellington. Light refreshments will follow the service. Men, please wear a head covering. Kindly note that photo ID may be requested.


Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.