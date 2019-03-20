GREIG, Dr Ian Strachan:

Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18th 2019 at Hutt Hospital. Beloved husband to Verena. Much loved dad to Geoffrey, Andrew, Bruce, Thomas, and Alice. Father-in-law to Cameron. Treasured grandad to Charlotte, Katie, Cameron, Samantha, Kyla, and great-grandad to Bella. A loved brother to Pamela, and loved by his Swiss Family. In lieu of flowers, family wishes for donations to your local foodbank, items may be brought to the service which can be left in the church foyer. All communication to the Greig Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Ian will be held in the St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 11.00am.





